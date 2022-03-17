In Pics: Ukraine's Mariupol Sinks Into Despair As Russia Attacks Theatre Holding Civilians

Quick links:
As the Russia-Ukraine war intensified, the city of Mariupol became the worst hit amidst all others in Ukraine. On March 9, Russian forces bombed this maternity hospital, which killed 3 and injured 17.
Mariupol authorities struggled to identify the overall number of casualties amid constant shelling. People ducked on the hospital floor as Russian forces resumed bombing on March 9.
An ambulance paramedic on March 9 performed CPR on a girl injured by shelling in a residential area as her father waited after arriving at Mariupol city hospital.
Until Wednesday, 2,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, including an 18-month old who succumbed to a shrapnel wound on his head. His parents comforted each other seated outside the hospital ward.
This photo released by Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council on Wednesday, March 16, shows Mariupol Drama Theatre damaged after the shelling.
Residents of Mariupol moved to an ad-hoc bomb shelter as Russian forces intensified bombing in the besieged city.
Locals cooked meals in the streets after they were internally displaced to bomb shelters as their houses were destroyed in Russian bombings.
A Ukrainian serviceman on March 12 guarded his position after Russia agreed to humanitarian corridors after the second round of peace talks between Moscow and the Ukrainian delegation.
