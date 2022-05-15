In Pics: Ukrainian Citizens Seeking Normalcy As Russian Offensive Enters Day 81

Quick links:
Ivan Andreiev kisses his cat Leonardo after arriving at a receiving facility for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, with his family after fleeing from the embattled port city Mariupol.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine, an old woman walks through a metro station that is presently used as a bomb shelter.
At a plant that produces items for the Ukrainian military, a volunteer in Zaporizhzhia cuts metal sheets with an angle grinder. Volunteers are making everything from body armour to camouflage netting
A little girl with her toy along with her family had fled Mariupol and arrived at a Zaporizhzhia reception facility for displaced families.
On the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the three years old, Maksym is photographed with his brother 16-year-old Dmytro on top of a damaged Russian tank.
After an airstrike on Russian forces in the Donetsk area, a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet releases heat flares.
In the village of Tavriiske, locals are seen to be having their lunch in a center for those with mental and physical disabilities.
Mykhailo Spodarets, an associate professor of Ukrainian literature, delivers an online class from the basement of his Kharkiv home, which is being used as a temporary refuge.