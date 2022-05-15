Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukrainian Citizens Seeking Normalcy As Russian Offensive Enters Day 81

At a reception center for hundreds of residents, who were evacuated from a Mariupol steel plant, following weeks of bombing, a small child hugs her stuffed toy

Anwesha Majumdar
Image: Associated Press
1/9
Image: Associated Press

Ivan Andreiev kisses his cat Leonardo after arriving at a receiving facility for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, with his family after fleeing from the embattled port city Mariupol.

Image: Associated Press
2/9
Image: Associated Press

In Kharkiv, Ukraine, an old woman walks through a metro station that is presently used as a bomb shelter.

Image: Associated Press
3/9
Image: Associated Press

At a plant that produces items for the Ukrainian military, a volunteer in Zaporizhzhia cuts metal sheets with an angle grinder. Volunteers are making everything from body armour to camouflage netting

Image: Associated Press
4/9
Image: Associated Press

A little girl with her toy along with her family had fled Mariupol and arrived at a Zaporizhzhia reception facility for displaced families.

Image: Associated Press
5/9
Image: Associated Press

On the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the three years old, Maksym is photographed with his brother 16-year-old Dmytro on top of a damaged Russian tank.

Image: Associated Press
6/9
Image: Associated Press

After an airstrike on Russian forces in the Donetsk area, a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet releases heat flares.

Image: Associated Press
7/9
Image: Associated Press

In the village of Tavriiske, locals are seen to be having their lunch in a center for those with mental and physical disabilities.

Image: Associated Press
8/9
Image: Associated Press

Mykhailo Spodarets, an associate professor of Ukrainian literature, delivers an online class from the basement of his Kharkiv home, which is being used as a temporary refuge.

Image: Associated Press
9/9
Image: Associated Press

During a sunset in Kyiv, Stepan and Anastasia are seen to be sitting in a public park.

