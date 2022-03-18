Last Updated:

In Pics | Ukrainians Continue To Flee As Russian Bombs Wreak Havoc On Day 23 Of War

Crumbling walls and billowing smoke from intensified shelling depict the atrocities on Ukrainians as the all-out Russia-Ukraine war glides into the 23rd day.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 23, the Russian shelling of a brick warehouse in the outskirts of Kyiv made it look like it was belched from an erupting volcano.  

People put up plastic sheets and covered broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defence, landed on an apartment block. 

As the war turned bloodier, doctors tended to patients huddled to ad-hoc bomb shelters. On March 17, a doctor in a white coat walked his way through a dim, dank basement corridor in Kyiv. 

Ukrainian firefighters engaged in extinguishing fire after the Russian bombing set ablaze at a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians were sheltered in refugee camps in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland. On March 17, a woman reacted as she sat at a refugee shelter in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland. 

Meanwhile, those people who fled the war in Ukraine waited at a train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. 

As the Russia-Ukraine war escalated, Ukrainian servicemen guarded their position near Brovary, north of Kyiv. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelensky, bombs
