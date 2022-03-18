In Pics | Ukrainians Continue To Flee As Russian Bombs Wreak Havoc On Day 23 Of War

Quick links:
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 23, the Russian shelling of a brick warehouse in the outskirts of Kyiv made it look like it was belched from an erupting volcano.
People put up plastic sheets and covered broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defence, landed on an apartment block.
As the war turned bloodier, doctors tended to patients huddled to ad-hoc bomb shelters. On March 17, a doctor in a white coat walked his way through a dim, dank basement corridor in Kyiv.
Ukrainian firefighters engaged in extinguishing fire after the Russian bombing set ablaze at a warehouse on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainians were sheltered in refugee camps in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland. On March 17, a woman reacted as she sat at a refugee shelter in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland.
Meanwhile, those people who fled the war in Ukraine waited at a train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates