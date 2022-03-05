IN PICS: Ukrainians Continue To Flee Ukraine As Russian Invasion Enters 10th Day

Quick links:
People leave Bucha city in Ukraine's capital Kyiv amid Russian military action in the country. Residents flocked to Poland and Romania to cross the border by bus and rail.
A child bids goodbye to a family member as she is leaving Ukraine. Residents continue to flee Ukraine as the Russian invasion entered the 10th day.
A woman and her daughter get emotional as they wait to board the train at the Kyiv station. Over one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s military attack, according to UNHCR.
As people try to board a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, a soldier tries to control the mob. Ukrainians have also taken up arms to protect their country against the Russian military action.
Some people, trying to get away from the blasts, crammed into stations attempt to board trains at the Kyiv railway station. Mother with young children tries to get in the train.
Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, more than 640,000 have crossed border to Poland, according to UNHCR. A child fleeing Ukraine waits at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland.
A woman and her son are overwhelmed by emotions before boarding a train to Lviv. Ukrainians have been continuing to descend on the city of Lviv near the Poland border in an attempt to flee war.
People try to flee Ukraine as they wait at the Lviv Railway station. Residents desperate to get away from shelling and bombs crowded the city’s train station.
As the passengers get ready to board the bus to leave Ukraine, a woman bids farewell to a child. Heartwarming pictures of Ukrainians went viral across all social media platforms.
