In Pics | Ukrainians Cross All Hurdles To Ensure Their Pets Are Safe Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russian aggression against Kyiv intensified, Ukrainians fled their homes abandoning all belongings but their pets remained alongside them.

Dipaneeta Das
The all-out Russia-Ukraine war has pushed over 2mn out of their homes. While the Ukrainians left behind mounds of clothes and belongings to save their lives, pets remained alongside them throughout. 

A refugee who fled Ukraine patted her dog as they sat in a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a luxury hotel, in Suceava, Romania, on March 4, 2022.

A refugee held to her pet dog as she sat by the side of the road approaching the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine on March 6, 2022.

A woman from Ukraine sat with her dog at a train station that was turned into an accommodation center in Przemysl, Poland.

Julia Lazarets played with her cat named Gabriel after she arrived in Poland after fleeing Ukraine on March 8, 2022.

A Ukrainian girl and her cat waited at the platform inside Lviv railway station to flee the Russian invasion on Feb. 27, 2022.

A girl comforted her pet cat before her departure in a Lviv-bound train from Kyiv, Ukraine on March 3, 2022.

A refugee from Ukraine comforted his dog as they waited at the lobby of a luxury hotel that was turned into a makeshift refugee shelter in Romania.

A couple waited as people rushed to board a Lviv-bound train from Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022. 

