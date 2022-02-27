Last Updated:

IN PICS: Ukrainians Find Shelter In Basements, Subways As Russian Offensive Continues

Russia's invasion into Ukraine, ordered by President Putin on February 24, entered its fourth day on Sunday. Over 190 people have lost their lives in the war.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Image: AP

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in Ukraine, fear gripped across the nation. With the war escalating between Russia and Ukraine, people use a subway as a bomb shelter. 

Image: AP

As Russian troops started encroaching Ukraine, people rushed to leave the cities and took shelters in railway stations to protect themselves. 

Image: AP

People took shelter in Kyiv subway as Russia launched a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region on 24 February. 

Image: AP

Excess demand for petrol, and queues outside ATMs were common scenes after Russia launched military operation. The people even rushed to leave the cities in trains, buses and cars. 

Image: AP

People in Kyiv moved to underground railway stations, which were used as bomb shelters, to protect themselves from Russian airstrikes in the capital city. 

Image: AP

Following the Russian military offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law and announced snapping diplomatic ties with Russia. 

Image: AP

People took shelter in basements and subways as Russia launched a full-fledged attack in Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Minister has hailed its soldiers and civilians for putting up  72 hours of resistance. 

Image: AP

People even shifted to basements to protect themselves from Russian airstrikes. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated after Moscow launched a military operation. 

Image: AP

Residents in Kyiv run to take shelter as fight between troops of Ukraine and Russia intensified. At least 198 people have been killed in Ukraine in the offensive, Ukraine Health Minister has informed.

Image: AP

The offensive in Ukraine continues for the fourth day in a row. The Ukrainian government has urged citizens to join the army and resist Russian forces in protecting the nation. 

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Russia Ukraine war
