In Pics: Ukrainians Flee Homes As Russian Shelling Persists Despite Vows To Scale Back

Quick links:
As the Ukraine war escalated to day 36, Russian troops resumed shelling in the outskirts of Kyiv despite pledging to scale back after negotiation in Turkey.
Some residents who were forced to leave homes due to bombings returned on Wednesday in search of items left behind. A woman on the outskirts of Kyiv passed through the rubble of her destroyed home.
A decorated veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan retrieved his military medals from the ruins of his house, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village.
Amid the renewed shelling residents were evacuated from Irpin. An elderly couple on Wednesday arrived at an assistance center on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Senior citizens lived on the precipice of an emotional breakdown as Russian bombings resumed. A Ukrainian soldier comforted a distraught elderly on Wednesday.
Death toll continued to mount in Ukraine with aggravated bombings in key areas like Kharkiv and Mariupol. A relative of a 3-year-old mourned her coffin after she was killed while evacuating Kharkiv.
Meanwhile, when shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces near Kyiv, workers and soldiers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals from a private zoo in the village of Yasnohorodka.
Ostriches and pony were loaded to a truck set for being driven out. Caught in a funny moment, a Ukrainian serviceman avoided being bitten by an ostrich.
Anti-tank barriers displayed near a house painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag near Malaya Alexandrovka village, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates