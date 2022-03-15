Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukrainians In Nightmare Amid Heavy Shelling As Russia Claims To Seize Kherson

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day, relentless bombings continued in Kharkiv, Irpin and outskirts of Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day, relentless bombings in Kharkiv and the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv made it look “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians. 

Firefighters struggled to extinguish an apartment in Kharkiv after a Russian rocket attack on Monday. Meanwhile, Russia claimed to capture Kherson.

Destruction and fear across the embattled ex-Soviet nation were evident as Russia rained air attacks on Kyiv in an attempt to capture the capital. 

Residents left behind in the war-torn nation are gripped by fear. A woman on Monday stood near a broken window in her apartment after Russian shelling on Kyiv.

A residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv was left damaged after being hit by shelling.

A Ukrainian firefighter took a close look at a fragment of a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile on a street in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on March 14.

Interior ruins of apartments mowed down by Russian shelling were visible from the streets of Kharkiv on Monday. 

Meanwhile, after several days of failed attempts, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol in a first successful attempt to evacuate civilians from the encircled Ukrainian city.

A woman walked past a burning apartment building after shelling ceased briefly in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 13. 

