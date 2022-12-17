In Pics: Ukrainians Pick Up The Pieces After Ruthless Russian Missile Attack On Key Cities

Quick links:
A woman weeps as another woman embraces her after a building in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih was destroyed in a Russian attack on Friday, December 16, 2022.
A hole is seen on the dome of an Orthodox church located in Russia-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters attempt to douse fire at a building that was damaged in a Russian attack on Friday. On December 16, Russia fired off at least 60 missiles across Ukraine.
Locals gather as a woman cries in a residential area in Kryvyi Rih which was targetted by Russian forces. At least two people died in a missile strike in central Ukraine on Friday.
A destroyed Russian rocket that was allegedly shot down by Ukrainian forces lies on a road in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Ukrainians take shelter in a subway station that was converted into a bomb shelter following a missile attack on Kyiv on Friday.
Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force members gather and discuss the remains of a rocket that was allegedly shot down by Ukraine’s air defence on Friday in Kyiv.
A man's silhouette appears as he walks amid a power outage following Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.