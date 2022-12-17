Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukrainians Pick Up The Pieces After Ruthless Russian Missile Attack On Key Cities

Several cities in Ukraine were targeted on Friday in one of the largest Russian attacks since the war began. The strikes pushed the nation into power outages.

Written By
Deeksha Sharma
Ukrainians
1/9
Image: AP

A woman weeps as another woman embraces her after a building in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih was destroyed in a Russian attack on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Donetsk church
2/9
Image: AP

A hole is seen on the dome of an Orthodox church located in Russia-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Firefighters
3/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters attempt to douse fire at a building that was damaged in a Russian attack on Friday. On December 16, Russia fired off at least 60 missiles across Ukraine.

Ukrainians
4/9
Image: AP

Locals gather as a woman cries in a residential area in Kryvyi Rih which was targetted by Russian forces. At least two people died in a missile strike in central Ukraine on Friday.

Rocket
5/9
Image: AP

A destroyed Russian rocket that was allegedly shot down by Ukrainian forces lies on a road in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainians in a subway
6/9
Image: AP

Ukrainians take shelter in a subway station that was converted into a bomb shelter following a missile attack on Kyiv on Friday.

Ukrainian soldiers
7/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force members gather and discuss the remains of a rocket that was allegedly shot down by Ukraine’s air defence on Friday in Kyiv.

Power outage
8/9
Image: AP

A man's silhouette appears as he walks amid a power outage following Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 

Ukrainians underground
9/9
Image: Twitter/@MFA_Ukraine

A group of people find refuge underground after relentless Russian attacks that hit at least three cities in Ukraine on Friday.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Violent protests in Peru continue to escalate as 3 killed & 52 injured in Junin

In pics: Violent protests in Peru continue to escalate as 3 killed & 52 injured in Junin
In pics: Massive winter storm wreaks havoc in US with blizzards, ice storms and tornadoes

In pics: Massive winter storm wreaks havoc in US with blizzards, ice storms and tornadoes