In Pics: Ukrainians Search For Warmth & Resources In Pitch-dark Kyiv With Torches In Hand

Residents of Kyiv attempted to perform activities of daily life despite the Ukrainian capital being under a blackout caused by Russian missile strikes.

A woman walking in the dark
Image: AP

A silhouette of a woman is seen at a city centre impacted by blackouts in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 24, 2022.

A group of people walking
Image: AP

A group of people walk in the middle of the road at Kyiv’s city centre during an outage caused by Wednesday’s attack by Russia.

An injured person
Image: AP

A local wounded during a Russian attack in Kherson gets their injuries examined by a Ukrainian paramedic on Thursday.

A local collecting water
Image: AP

A woman working for Kyiv’s Department of Health collects water from a drainage pipe as the city of 3 million deals with a lack of resources due to Russian missile strikes.

Dried sunflowers
Image: AP

Dried sunflowers are seen in a field near the frontlines of Bakhmut, Donetsk.

A couple walking
Image: AP

A couple holds torches as they navigate through a pitch-black city centre in Kyiv impacted by power outage.

Russian shelling
Image: AP

Locals collect essential belongings from a house ravaged by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Vyshgorod, which lies on the outskirts of Kyiv.

A man wearing a head torch
Image: AP

A man wearing a head torch walks at the city centre in Kyiv after the Ukrainian capital was hit by power outages on Thursday.

