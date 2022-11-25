In Pics: Ukrainians Search For Warmth & Resources In Pitch-dark Kyiv With Torches In Hand

Quick links:
A silhouette of a woman is seen at a city centre impacted by blackouts in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 24, 2022.
A group of people walk in the middle of the road at Kyiv’s city centre during an outage caused by Wednesday’s attack by Russia.
A local wounded during a Russian attack in Kherson gets their injuries examined by a Ukrainian paramedic on Thursday.
A woman working for Kyiv’s Department of Health collects water from a drainage pipe as the city of 3 million deals with a lack of resources due to Russian missile strikes.
A couple holds torches as they navigate through a pitch-black city centre in Kyiv impacted by power outage.
Locals collect essential belongings from a house ravaged by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Vyshgorod, which lies on the outskirts of Kyiv.