In Pics: Ukrainians Seek Shelter In Basements & Mourn Loss Of Loved Ones As War Ravages

People have taken shelter in basements as the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues. Some of the residents wait to receive food in Borodyanka.

Apoorva Kaul
A man lights up a candle in a Ukrainian church as civilians continue to face difficulties amidst the ongoing military aggression by Russia.

A man can be seen mourning the demise of his mother in Ukraine's Bucha. Ukraine's troops continue to put up a tough resistance against the Kremlin troops amid the ravaging war.

Refugees who sought shelter in the basement of a building as the ongoing relentless military offensive escalates to the 48th day

People impacted by the ravaging war lined up in street to receive food in Ukraine's Borodyanka.

A man with a wheelbarrow in front of a building reduced to rubble in Borodyanka following the incessant shelling by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has stated that about 19,600 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion. 

Ever since the onset of the military offensive in Ukraine, more than 4.5 million people fled their homes and moved to safe locations. People board the bus during evacuation in Ukraine's Kramatorsk.

Infrastructure in Ukraine has been damaged due to shelling and bombings since the onset of the Russian invasion. 

Ukrainian authorities have initiated the procedure to inspect buildings and structures that have been damaged owing to the Russian onslaught.

The OHCHR has stated that 1,793 civilians have been killed and 2,439 others have been injured since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine.

