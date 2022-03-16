Last Updated:

In Pics: With Russian Troops On The Outskirts Of Kyiv, Ukrainians Battle For Basic Needs

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 21st day on Wednesday with hundreds of casualties on both sides. As of now, no country has made direct intervention.

An elderly Ukrainian woman being assisted by the military during evacuation. The number of people who have fled Ukraine now eclipses 3 million. 

A Ukrainian child, who fled the war, can be seen waiting in a bus after arriving at Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland. 

A female firefighter comforts Ukrainian resident who was rescued from her apartment. The picture was clicked in a residential area of Kyiv. 

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony of four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed in the Russian airstrike on Yarokiv Military Centre. 

This picture from Kyiv oblast shows firefighters dousing flames in a building. The building is one of the hundreds which have been targeted by Russian troops. 

Here, premature babies lie next to each other at a hospital in Mariupol. The parents of these babies left them behind as they fled the ongoing war. 

A refugee reacts as she is rescued by Ukrainian forces. According to AP, Russian troops are only 15 kilometres from the centre of Kyiv. 

Ukrainian soldiers carry a washing machine as they help to relocate goods from a market that was destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv. 

Hundreds of refugees reach Zahony in Hungary from Ukraine. Europe is currently facing its largest migrant exodus since WWII.

This photo shared on Twitter by an Ukrainian student shows the extent of devastation caused by Russian attacks in Kyiv. 

