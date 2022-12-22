In Pics: Zelenskyy Pays Wartime Visit To US As Biden Says Ukraine Will 'never Stand Alone’

Quick links:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the US on Wednesday, where visited the White House and gave a passionate speech at Capitol Hill.
US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waved the Ukrainian flag presented by Zelenskyy to the US lawmakers at the Congress. The flag was autographed by front-line troops.
The Ukrainian President sat with his US counterpart Joe Biden in the White House. The two talked about the growing Russia-Ukraine war.
Following his passionate speech in the US Capitol, the Ukrainian President received a standing ovation from the US Congress representatives.
US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden welcomed the Ukrainian President to the White House. Zelenskyy stayed in the US for only 10 hours before he geared up to go back to Ukraine.
During his visit, Zelenskyy presented the US President with a Ukrainian military medal. The medal was given by a Ukrainian soldier. Accepting the honor Biden said, "Undeserved but much appreciated."
The two world leaders addressed the American journalists at the media conference. Biden assured the Zelenskyy that the US will continue with his support to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy posed for the cameras along with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Although many Republicans criticised Zelenskyy's recent visit and called him a lobbyist.
As Ukraine set to enter second year at the war, Zelenskyy sought more support from America, stating that "your money is not charity but an investment in the global security & democracy".