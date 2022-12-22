Last Updated:

In Pics: Zelenskyy Pays Wartime Visit To US As Biden Says Ukraine Will 'never Stand Alone’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the US, where visited the White House and gave a passionate speech at Capitol Hill. 

Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
Zelenskyy US
1/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the US on Wednesday, where visited the White House and gave a passionate speech at Capitol Hill. 

Zelenskyy US
2/10
Image: AP

US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waved the Ukrainian flag presented by Zelenskyy to the US lawmakers at the Congress. The flag was autographed by front-line troops. 

Zelenskyy US
3/10
Image: AP

The Ukrainian President sat with his US counterpart Joe Biden in the White House. The two talked about the growing Russia-Ukraine war. 

Zelenskyy US
4/10
Image: AP

Following his passionate speech in the US Capitol, the Ukrainian President received a standing ovation from the US Congress representatives. 

Zelenskyy US
5/10
Image: AP

US President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden welcomed the Ukrainian President to the White House. Zelenskyy stayed in the US for only 10 hours before he geared up to go back to Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy US
6/10
Image: AP

During his visit, Zelenskyy presented the US President with a Ukrainian military medal. The medal was given by a Ukrainian soldier. Accepting the honor Biden said, "Undeserved but much appreciated."

Zelenskyy US
7/10
Image: AP

The two world leaders addressed the American journalists at the media conference. Biden assured the Zelenskyy that the US will continue with his support to Ukraine. 

Zelenskyy US
8/10
Image: AP

Zelenskyy posed for the cameras along with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Although many Republicans criticised Zelenskyy's recent visit and called him a lobbyist. 

Zelenskyy US
9/10
Image: AP

As Ukraine set to enter second year at the war, Zelenskyy sought more support from America, stating that "your money is not charity but an investment in the global security & democracy".

Zelenskyy US
10/10
Image: AP

While Biden made it clear that it is up to Zelenskyy to decide, "how he wants the war to end”, the Ukrainian President said that he wants "Just Peace" and that Ukraine is not ready to compromise.   

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
From war to migrant crisis, 2022 a year of grief, chaos & resilience for Europe | See pics

From war to migrant crisis, 2022 a year of grief, chaos & resilience for Europe | See pics
In Memoriam: List of influential personalities who passed away in 2022

In Memoriam: List of influential personalities who passed away in 2022