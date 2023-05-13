Last Updated:

In Pics: Zelenskyy Sits Down With Pope Francis At Vatican, Meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, after holding discussions with the Italian President & PM.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
1/8
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a visit to Rome, Italy to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and confer with the Italian President and Prime Minister at the Quirinale presidential palace.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
2/8
Image: AP

Zelenskyy leaves his hotel on his way to a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential Quirinale Palace. “We are fully at your side,″ Mattarella told Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
3/8
Image: AP

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, who had met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine in February, enewed her pledge to champion Ukraine’s EU ambitions, saying Ukraine was moving ahead with required reforms despite the war.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
4/8
Image: AP

The German government, meanwhile, said it was providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
5/8
Image: AP

“The message is clear and simple,” Meloni said, flanked by Zelenskyy as the two briefed reporters after their meeting at her office, which lasted more than an hour.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
6/8
Image: AP

“The future of Ukraine is a future of peace and freedom. And it’s the future of Europe, a future of peace and freedom, for which there are no other possible solutions," said Meloni.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
7/8
Image: AP

Following his Rome visit, Zelenskyy held talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, saying it was a great honor to meet with the pontiff. “Thank you for your visit,″ Francis said.

Zelenskyy visit to Rome to meet Pope & Italy PM
8/8
Image: AP

Zelenskyy leaves after meeting with Pope Francis at The Vatican. Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.

