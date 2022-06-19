Last Updated:

IN PICS: Zelenskyy Visits Mykolaiv & Odesa Regions; Meets Soldiers, Inspects Damages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, made his maiden trip to his country's southern frontline. "Take care of Ukraine," he told soldiers.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi


Image: Ukrainian President Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, made his maiden trip to his country's war-torn southern frontline, as his forces mount a slow-moving advance in the region. 



Image: Ukrainian President Office

In the port city of Odesa, he inspected the damage done by invading Russian troops. 



Image: Ukrainian President Office

In Mykolaiv, he met soldiers while also inspecting damages to infrastructure. He also handed over medals to people in service. 



Image: Ukrainian President Office

He told soldiers in Mykolaiv to "take care of Ukraine - the only thing we have. And take care of yourself - only you can do it".



Image: Ukrainian President Office

"It is important that you are alive. As long as you live there is a strong Ukrainian wall that protects our country," the Ukrainian leader told troops in Odesa. 



Image: Ukrainian President Office

As the war for Kyiv's sovereignty continued for 116 days, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine can expect to receive the support it needs “for as long as necessary.”



Image: Ukrainian President Office

While travelling to the south, Zelenskyy said "we will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe".



Image: Ukrainian President Office

He also met medics and regional heads in regions. Notably, Zelenskyy warned about grains stuck in Ukrainian ports ahead of the summer harvest season. 

