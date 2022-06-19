IN PICS: Zelenskyy Visits Mykolaiv & Odesa Regions; Meets Soldiers, Inspects Damages

Quick links:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, made his maiden trip to his country's war-torn southern frontline, as his forces mount a slow-moving advance in the region.
In Mykolaiv, he met soldiers while also inspecting damages to infrastructure. He also handed over medals to people in service.
He told soldiers in Mykolaiv to "take care of Ukraine - the only thing we have. And take care of yourself - only you can do it".
"It is important that you are alive. As long as you live there is a strong Ukrainian wall that protects our country," the Ukrainian leader told troops in Odesa.
As the war for Kyiv's sovereignty continued for 116 days, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine can expect to receive the support it needs “for as long as necessary.”
While travelling to the south, Zelenskyy said "we will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe".
