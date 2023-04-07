In Pics: Zelenskyy's Wartime Foray To Warsaw Sees Pomp, Pledges And Poland's Support

Quick links:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy smiled next to Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki during a joint media conference in Warsaw on April 5.
Zelenskyy kicked off his state visit to Poland on Wednesday, seeking military cooperation as Ukraine battles Russian aggression.
Polish President Andrzej Duda embraced Zelenskyy as he welcomes his counterpart to the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Wednesday.
Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda welcomed Zelenskyy and his wife Olena at the Presidential Palace in Poland.
Zelenskyy witnessed the guard of honour during his visit to Poland, where he stressed on "walking side by side" with allies in order to win the war against Russia.
Zelenskyy's visit was celebrated across Poland, as many people gathered outside the palace and waved Ukraine's flag.
People assembled in front of the Royal castle to watch Zelenskyy deliver an address. The Ukrainian leader was awarded Poland’s oldest and highest civilian distinction, The Order of the White Eagle.
Polish troops accompanied Zelenskyy as he lays a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit.
A black vehicle carrying Ukraine's President and First Lady of Ukraine arrived at Poland's Presidential Palace for welcoming ceremony.