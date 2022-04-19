IN PICTURES: Russia Continues To Wreck Ukrainian Cities As War Nears 2 Months

Quick links:
On Monday, April 18, 2022, an interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, Ukraine, near Kyiv.
In Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday, April 18, 2022, damaged and charred vehicles were seen at a wrecked section of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant after the Russian attack
After a Russian attack in Kharkiv, on April 16, 2022, firefighters tried to put out fires caused by shelling.
In a tunnel of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic militia examine the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers packed in plastic bags.
On Monday, April 18, 2022, a Ukrainian sapper searches for unexploded bombs as he walks by an Antonov An-225, the world's largest cargo plane destroyed in the fighting.
On Monday, April 18, 2022, firefighters struggle to put out a fire that started after an airstrike hit a tire shop in Lviv, Ukraine. Russian missiles struck the city of Lviv on Monday.
In Mariupol, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, a local citizen looks at a destroyed apartment building near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant.
In Kharkiv, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, firefighters work to put out fires after a Russian attack.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates