Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Russia Continues To Wreck Ukrainian Cities As War Nears 2 Months

The Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine continues on day 55, some Ukrainian cities have been completely destroyed by the Russian forces.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
unexploded shells
1/10
Image: AP

On Monday, April 18, 2022, an interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, Ukraine, near Kyiv.

damaged and charred vehicles
2/10
Image: AP

In Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday, April 18, 2022, damaged and charred vehicles were seen at a wrecked section of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant after the Russian attack

firefighters tried to put out fires
3/10
Image: AP

After a Russian attack in Kharkiv, on April 16, 2022, firefighters tried to put out fires caused by shelling.

smoke breaks out
4/10
Image: AP

In Mariupol, Ukraine smoke breaks out after Russian forces shelled the city.

servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic
5/10
Image: AP

In a tunnel of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic militia examine the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers packed in plastic bags.

Ukrainian sapper searches for unexploded bombs
6/10
Image: AP

On Monday, April 18, 2022, a Ukrainian sapper searches for unexploded bombs as he walks by an Antonov An-225, the world's largest cargo plane destroyed in the fighting.

firefighters struggle to put out a fire
7/10
Image: AP

On Monday, April 18, 2022, firefighters struggle to put out a fire that started after an airstrike hit a tire shop in Lviv, Ukraine. Russian missiles struck the city of Lviv on Monday.

a local citizen looks at a destroyed apartment
8/10
Image: AP

In Mariupol, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, a local citizen looks at a destroyed apartment building near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant.

firefighters work to put out many fires
9/10
Image: AP

In Kharkiv, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, firefighters work to put out fires after a Russian attack.

a 7-year-old stands holding a wooden toy rifle
10/10
Image: AP

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, a 7-year-old boy stands holding a wooden toy rifle near wrecked Russian military vehicles in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Russia, Ukraine
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: As Ukraine war completes 50 days, wounds of slain civilians' families gets deeper

In Pics: As Ukraine war completes 50 days, wounds of slain civilians' families gets deeper
In pics: Russian troops retreat leaves behind trail of death, destruction in Ukraine

In pics: Russian troops retreat leaves behind trail of death, destruction in Ukraine