Last Updated:

In Pictures: Zelenskyy's Wartime Tour To Europe Amid Fears Of New Russian Offensive

President Zelenskyy said Thursday that “a Ukraine that is winning” should become a European Union member, arguing the bloc wouldn’t be whole without his country

Written By
Digital Desk
Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
1/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought Western support for his country in surprise visits to Britain and France on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
2/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
3/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "we have freedom, give us wings to protect it".

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
4/15
Image: AP

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
5/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Britain's King Charles III holds an audience with the Ukrainian at Buckingham Palace, London.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
6/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Zelenskyy flew to Paris to meet the French and German leaders over dinner at the Elysee Palace.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
7/15
Image: president.gov.ua

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Zelenskyy with the Legion of Honor, which is France's highest honour.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
8/15
Image: president.gov.ua

At the Elysee, Zelenskyy met with French President Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Schloz arrived in Paris on Wednesday as well.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
9/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Macron stands with his Ukrainian and German counterparts after their address on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
10/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Zelenskyy lands in Brussels, Belgium with the French president for the EU Parliamentary summit.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
11/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Zelenskyy is greeted by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission after landing in Brussels for the summit. 

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
12/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola shake hands at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
13/15
Image: president.gov.ua

Zelenskyy arrived to the European Parliament to rapturous applause, cheering and hoots from legislators, insisting in his plenary speech that Ukraine’s fight against Russia was one fought for freedom.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
14/15
Image: president.gov.ua

“A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union,” Zelenskyy said to applause, building his address around the common destiny that Ukraine and the 27-nation bloc face.

Zelenskyy Europe Visit February 2023
15/15
Image: president.gov.ua

The European Parliament comprising of head of states and members of the EU council stand for a photograph with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy after the summit.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Dressed in olive, Zelenskyy pleads for UK jets in historic Westminster address

In pics: Dressed in olive, Zelenskyy pleads for UK jets in historic Westminster address
In Pics: The people of Aleppo, Syria reel under loss of life & heritage after the quake

In Pics: The people of Aleppo, Syria reel under loss of life & heritage after the quake