In Pictures: Zelenskyy's Wartime Tour To Europe Amid Fears Of New Russian Offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought Western support for his country in surprise visits to Britain and France on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London.
Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "we have freedom, give us wings to protect it".
Zelenskyy flew to Paris to meet the French and German leaders over dinner at the Elysee Palace.
French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Zelenskyy with the Legion of Honor, which is France's highest honour.
At the Elysee, Zelenskyy met with French President Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Schloz arrived in Paris on Wednesday as well.
Zelenskyy lands in Brussels, Belgium with the French president for the EU Parliamentary summit.
Zelenskyy is greeted by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission after landing in Brussels for the summit.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola shake hands at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.
Zelenskyy arrived to the European Parliament to rapturous applause, cheering and hoots from legislators, insisting in his plenary speech that Ukraine’s fight against Russia was one fought for freedom.
“A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union,” Zelenskyy said to applause, building his address around the common destiny that Ukraine and the 27-nation bloc face.