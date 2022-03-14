In a desperate attempt to prevent the shutdown of a McDonald's outlet, a Russian man chained himself to a restaurant in Moscow. The man, reportedly known as Luka Safronov, was captured while protesting just hours before the fast-food chain was scheduled to close its doors across the country in response to Russia's ongoing military action against Ukraine, The Sun reported. The video of the incident has been shared on the microblogging platform by a user who goes by a user who goes by the name Nikola Tesla Museum.

In the short clip shared on Twitter, the man can be seen speaking to the police personnel and he then left the place with them. As per The Sun report, Luka Safronov can be heard in the video as saying, “Closing down is an act of hostility" against him and other Russian citizens. McDonald's, which has around 62,000 employees in Russia, announced the temporary closure of 850 outlets in Moscow last week in response to the ongoing war. The decision of McDonald's has left many people heartbroken as they would no longer be able to enjoy their favourite meals in the restaurant.

The first protests in Russia against the closure of McDonald's… pic.twitter.com/MYEjrJFR7B — NikolaTeslaMuseum (@HolyNikolaTesla) March 14, 2022

McDonald's announces temporary shutdown of all operations in Russia

In the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the American multinational fast-food chain, in a statement on March 8, announced that it will temporarily close its 850 outlets in Russia and halt all its operations. The fast-food giant has also stated that it will continue to pay the wages of the 62,000 Russian workers who will be affected as a result of the shutdown. In the official statement from CEO Chris Kempczinski to McDonald’s employees and franchisees, the company said, “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a System, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.” Chris Kempczinski asserted that their number one priority will always be their employees. He further revealed that McDonald's have donated $5 million to Employee Assistance Fund and will continue to support relief efforts led by the International Red Cross in the region.

We will be temporarily closing all restaurants and pausing all operations in Russia. Click to read the message from our CEO in its entirety: https://t.co/ncoB2A8GC6 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2022

Image: PTI/Twitter/@HolyNikolaTesla