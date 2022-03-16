In Russia, Panicked Customers Scout For Food Items In Supermarket Amid Sanctions

The stringent economic sanctions imposed by the West in retaliation to Russia's unprovoked military aggression upon Ukraine has started affecting essential supplies in the country. In visuals surfacing online, locals can be seen panicking in supermarkets to lay their hands on essential commodities. As reported by Mirror, in Russia's largest supermarket chain, Perekryostok, located in the north of the capital city, Moscow, people were seen engaging in brawls in an attempt to buy sugar. In the meantime, Russia on Tuesday asserted that there was no threat of an impending food shortage in the domestic market and warned customers not to rush out to stock up on necessities.

According to Mirror, a local resident named Anna stated that people were frustrated as there was no sugar on the shelf in the market and when they saw a new delivery, they acted aggressively to lay their hands on it. Anna further added that there were no salt, sugar, pasta, buckwheat, and just pricey rice on the shelves.

Sugar demand in the Primorsky region increased 400%

Panicked civilians were seen trying to get the sacks of sugar before they were sold out again, reported Mirror. Despite the fact that people have been advised not to panic and not purchase a stockpile of things but they are sceptical that the supplies will continue after the Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's conflict in Ukraine. Prosecutors in 26 Russian regions have initiated investigations into allegations of excessively high prices, according to Mirror. Sugar demand in the Primorsky region increased 400% after officials urged the citizens to not buy stockpiles of items. The local trade ministry stated that 500 tonnes of sugar are likely to be delivered to the region shortly and any possible shortage should be covered by it.

One person from Kiselevsk, Siberia stated that there hasn't been sugar in three days and that citizens don't have unreasonable expectations, according to Mirror. Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said stated that there are no conditions for the risk of scarcity or a reduction in the product range. He further said that it is not worth it to inflate demand artificially by making future purchases, reported Mirror. He further claimed that they will reorganise the market and promote mutually beneficial trade, as well as extend their collaboration network with friendly countries.

Image: AP/ Unsplash