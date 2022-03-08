'In Russia-Ukraine War, Belarus A Co-aggressor', Claims The European Union On Day 13

As the Russian invasion continued in Ukraine, the European Union on Tuesday held Belarus responsible for the ever-deteriorating situation in the region. The 27-member bloc held Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko's regime as a co-aggressor in the war started by Russia against Ukraine, as per the EU statement. The statement comes moments after Ukraine claimed that Belarus in order to support Russia has regrouped its forces and deployed some of them to the border near the city of Brest and the village of Aleksandrovka in Gomel Oblast.

Belarus is a former Soviet republic of 9.4 million people that borders both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. Belarus has spent nearly three decades balancing its ties to both Western powers and Russia. But the last presidential election marked a turning point that pushed Lukashenko closer toward Putin. After the elections, an unprecedented public uprising took place against the results. Putin offered financial and military support to help Lukashenko silence the protests — without any international response or pushback.

Peace talks in Belarus

The peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have also been taking place in Belarus. The third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 7. The third round of talks with Ukraine was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. There was disagreement on the outcome of talks as a negotiator from Kyiv- presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak in a tweet said, "We have achieved some positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

Contradictory to that, Russia's Vladimir Medinsky said, "Our expectations from negotiations were not fulfilled. We hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward."

Meanwhile, as the special military operations of Russia in Ukraine continued even on the thirteenth day, Kherson has been captured and several other cities like Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv are under attack, slowly closing in on Kyiv. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has pegged the number of Ukrainians killed at the hands of Russian troops at 406. It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday.

Not to forget, more than two million people have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Refugees have fled to neighbouring countries- like Poland (1,204,000), Hungary (191,000), Slovakia (141,000), Moldova (83,000), Romania (82,000), Russia (99,300) and Belarus (453), as per UNHCR.