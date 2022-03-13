As thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing the country amid war with Russia, in the United Kingdom, the households that welcome Ukrainian refugees will be compensated £350 (Rs 35,029) per month. Individuals, community groups and businesses will be able to help refugees fleeing the violence find shelter in the UK, under the Homes for Ukraine programme, which will be launched this week. The United Nations estimates that more than two million people have fled Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion, making it the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

As per a report by BBC, the UK's Secretary of State for Housing, Michael Gove, who announced the new plan, urged individuals to join the national effort and provide a safe home to those who are in need. It will allow people in the UK (sponsor) to nominate a designated Ukrainian individual or family to live with them for six months in their home or separate property. Both sponsors and refugees would have to go through a vetting process at the home office, and applications would be submitted online, Gove informed, adding that a monthly payment of £350 would be made to the sponsor.

Charities and churches will be able to do the same

Charities and churches will be able to do the same in a later phase. Gove, while announcing the plan stated that the crisis in Ukraine has sent shockwaves around the world, as hundreds of thousands of innocent people have been forced to abandon their homes, leaving everything they know and love behind, according to the BBC report. He further stated that the United Kingdom stands by Ukraine in its hour of need, and the British people recognise the importance of getting as many people to safety as possible.

However, the Refugee Council, which is a UK-based organisation that assists refugees and asylum seekers, expressed worry that people from Ukraine would face additional "bureaucratic hurdles." The council stated that they are concerned that Ukrainians are still not being recognised as refugees and are being made to apply for visas when all they need is protection.

Only 1,000 refugees receive UK visas

Only 1,000 refugees have received UK visas yet, and only those with family ties were eligible to apply through the Ukraine Family Scheme, according to BBC. The European Union is enabling Ukrainians to stay in the EU for three years without needing a visa, but the United Kingdom insists that entry controls are necessary for security reasons.

(Image: AP)