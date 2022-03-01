In Ukraine, Children Sing Kyiv Anthem As Russia Continues Its Missile's Attack | Watch

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainians have time and again inspired the world with their resilience and undaunting courage. Ukraine's foreign ministry has released a video of children hiding in a bomb shelter singing their national song as Russia continues its attack despite tough sanctions and international condemnation.

The six little children are wrapped up warm in the 23-second clip, playing Uno and singing to pass the time while rocket fires rage outside. The Ukrainian anthem, which was established following the demise of the Soviet Union, has become a symbol of unity and courage in the face of Russia's invasion.

Children are singing Kyiv anthem, while hiding in a bomb shelter during rocket fire.



📍Kyiv pic.twitter.com/POX2Eo6FzK — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Oleg Synegubov, the head of Ukraine's embattled Kharkiv region, said on Tuesday that Russian missile attacks reached the centre of the country's second-largest city, including residential areas and the municipal government building, as the Russian invasion entered its sixth day. So far, 352 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including at least 14 children, and 1,684 people have been injured, including 116 children, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On social media, several videos of Ukrainian citizens resisting the Russian invasion and finding strength in their national song have gone viral. According to an official website, the Kyiv anthem is based on a 19th century Ukrainian lyric titled Ukraine Is Not Dead Yet. The song regained its anthemic status after the fall of the Soviet Union. Ukraine's first line was changed from 'Ukraine is not dead yet' to 'Ukraine's freedom has not yet perished, nor has her glory' in 2003 by the country's parliamentary body.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian missiles and rockets have struck the cultural core of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, in a devastating and "cruel" attack, according to officials. In the heart of Kharkiv's north-eastern metropolis, an opera theatre, music hall, and government offices were bombed. According to local authorities, at least 10 individuals were killed and another 35 were injured.

The incident occurred as Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of war crimes. A missile hit the local government building and exploded, generating a large fireball and breaking out windows in nearby buildings, according to video footage.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: @MFA_Ukraine/Twitter)