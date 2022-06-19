In Ukraine, Hundreds Gather To Pay Last Respects To Activist, Soldier Roman Ratushnyi

Quick links:
During a memorial service for a Ukrainian soldier, a woman sits in Maidan square. While burial was taking place in central Kyiv, President Zelenskyy visited troops and healthcare staff in the south.
People pour sand on the casket containing the remains of Ukrainian soldier. Mourners went in a long quiet procession behind his coffin from the square to Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square.
During the Ukrainian soldier's memorial service, women hugged each other. Poppies and a traditional loaf of bread were placed on the coffin, which was draped in the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.
During the memorial service for a Ukrainian activist and soldier, a woman covered in a Ukrainian flag holds flowers.
Soldiers carry flares as they attend a Ukrainian soldier's funeral. Poppies, blood-red flowers that covered battlefields of Europe's two world wars, were laid in sorrow on coffin of another soldier.
During a memorial service in Kyiv, a soldier carries a photograph of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi.
Women attend a memorial service for activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects destroyed buildings while visiting the war-torn Mykolaiv region, according to a photo by the Ukrainian Presidential Press office.
Soldiers carry the casket of soldier Roman Ratushnyi to Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, for a memorial service on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
