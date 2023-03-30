In Ukraine, Orthodox Monks Accused Of Russia Links Decline Eviction Order

The deadline for Orthodox monks to leave a monastery in Kyiv has expired, but they refused to vacate the premises on Wednesday. This disagreement over the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, which is Ukraine's most highly respected Orthodox location, is part of a broader religious conflict that is occurring simultaneously with the war, reported AP.

The monks who occupy the property are members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which has been accused of having connections to Russia. However, the site is owned by the Ukrainian government, and the agency in charge of the property informed the UOC earlier this month that their lease would be terminated as of March 29.

Metropolitan Pavel, the abbot of the monastic complex, informed worshippers on Wednesday that the UOC would not leave the property while they awaited the verdict of a lawsuit they filed last week in a Kyiv court to halt the eviction.

No attempts were made to remove the monks on Wednesday, but Pavel stated that the UOC had been told that the transfer of the property would begin on Thursday.

According to the public broadcaster Suspilne, Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko seemed to acknowledge that a committee would commence working on Thursday on “the reception of those buildings that are to be transferred from the use of the metropolis to the use of the state.”

The Ukrainian government asserts that the Orthodox monks violated their lease by modifying the historic site and committing other technical violations. The monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, on the other hand, reject this claim, calling it a pretext.

UOC's connection to the Russian Orthodox Church

Kyiv has been cracking down on the UOC for its historical connections to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in the invasion of Ukraine.

The UOC has repeatedly asserted that it is loyal to Ukraine, has denounced the Russian invasion from the start, and has even declared independence from Moscow.

However, Ukrainian security agencies have alleged that some members of the Ukrainian church have maintained close ties with Moscow. They have raided numerous holy sites of the church and later published photos of rubles, Russian passports, and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch as evidence that some church officials have been loyal to Russia.

Many Orthodox communities in Ukraine have severed ties with the UOC, which was once one of the primary sources of Russian influence in Ukraine. They gradually shifted to the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine after it received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who is regarded as the first among equals among leaders of the Eastern Orthodox churches but lacks the universal power of a pope. Moscow and most other Orthodox patriarchs declined to accept that designation, formalising a break with the Russian church.