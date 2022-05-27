In Ukraine, Russia-occupied Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Switch To Russian Telephone Code: Report

The regions captured by Russian forces in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have started transferring to Russian telephone code +7, RIA Novosti reported citing Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea on information policy. A new mobile operator has entered the region and sim cards with numbers starting with the +7 code have already gone on sale in Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk.

The sim cards of Russia's K-Telecom operator, functioning under Win Mobile brand were sold in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Vedomosti reported citing a source close to one of the local mobile operators. Earlier on May 20, the Russia-appointed head of Ukraine's Kherson territory revealed that the land would soon become a part of the Russian Federation.

Self-proclaimed Kherson governor Volodymyr Saldo made the remarks during his first meeting with pro-Russian collaborators that Kherson will "soon become a part" of Russia, Moscow Times reported. He further said that after seizing control of the southern Ukrainian territory in early March, Russian soldiers had appointed de-facto governor Saldo to the post.

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian military offensive which commenced on February 24 has entered day 93. The United Nations on Friday, May 27, stated that as many as 4,031 civilians have been killed, and 4,735 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Furthermore, more than 6.6 million people have left their homes in Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR. In the latest development, Ukraine has claimed that around 29,450 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russian aggression began in February.

Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has announced that the Russian soldiers have lost 1322 tanks, 2226 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13 ships or boats. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 115 cruise missiles, 48 special equipment, 93 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 206 aircraft, 170 helicopters as well as 503 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, the Russian armed forces have lost 201 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 3246 combat armoured machines as well as 623 artillery systems.

Image: AP

