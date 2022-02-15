In Ukraine, Stranded Indian Students Face Trouble Returning To India; Seek Help From MEA

Even as the Indian embassy in Kyiv has advised its citizens to consider leaving Ukraine in view of the security situation, students stranded there feel that India's External Affairs Ministry could do more in ensuring their timely evacuation.

Vinesh Sheokand, an MBBS student studying in Kharkiv, Ukraine, said that many first-year students are finding it difficult to fly to India as they haven't received their Temporary Resident (TR) cards from the government yet.

"Most issues will be faced by first-year students as their visa has expired and they haven't received their TR cards yet, from the government here. If they go back to India, their return to Ukraine later will be much costlier," he said.

Sheokand also shared that the University still has not informed them whether the course for the current semester will be conducted online. He added that the cost of international flights from Ukraine has increased to Rs 1 Lakh in many airlines, which is unaffordable for middle-class persons.

"The flights for the next 2-3 days are already booked and the ones that are available are charging up to 1 lakh. No middle-class person can afford such exorbitant prices. They are taking risks by staying back in the country," said Vinesh Sheokand. He suggested that the Ukrainian government expedite the process of providing temporary resident cards to first-year students so they can go home.

'Embassy needs to release detailed statement'

Sheokand said that Indian students are not waiting for evacuation but for a complete statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry about whether or not they should stay back in Kyiv. "If you want us to leave, say that clearly and make arrangements like other countries. if you feel the situation is not that bad, ask us to stay back. Nobody wants to spend lakhs on tickets just to return home for a month," he said.

In an advisory issued on February 15, the Indian embassy advised its citizens in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving temporarily. It also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

The notice further requested Indian citizens to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them when required.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Tensions have gripped Kyiv as Moscow has amassed thousands of troops within the reach of the Ukrainian border, triggering fears of an invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation, that was shared on Facebook, said that his army is stronger than it was before. The tensions between Kyiv and Moscow have increased as Russia has amassed an estimated 1,30,000 troops near the Ukraine border over the past few months.

On the other hand, Pentagon ordered 3,000 troops to Poland, pushing the total to 5,000 reinforcements sent to Europe in the past three weeks. The US White House had recently warned that Moscow's invasion into Kyiv could start 'any time.'

Image: PTI, AP