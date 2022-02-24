In Ukraine, Terrified Man's Video Of Russian Missile Flying Over His Head Goes Viral

A video has emerged on social media showing Russian missiles flying over a Ukrainian city. The moment was captured by an Australian photojournalist, who was reporting from Kramatorsk on Thursday. When journalist Bryce Wilson saw the missiles flying over his head, he could not contain his reaction, letting expletives rip on live stream.

Now, the video of the incident is extensively going viral on social media platforms, showing the raw reaction of the journalist who said, "Missiles are flying above the city, the Russian military is bombing Kramatorsk."

In the same video, he also showed a mushroom cloud after missiles flew over his head. The journalist also filmed his reaction while capturing the entire incident, as he was walking along the street with a colleague.

Russia Ukraine War: Australian journalist captures missiles flying over his head, video goes viral

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "Kramatorsk is being attacked." Later, in another video, he filmed himself wearing armour and walking through Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine. In the video, he is seen speedily heading towards a bomb shelter with some fellow journalists. He said it was in Ukraine voluntarily and had been working in the country for several years. "I can't believe this is happening," he said. He further expressed the belief that the Russian war machine had dropped bombs in his area and said the missile which flew over his head hit the airfield.

Russia attacks Ukraine

Ukrainians woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens after Russian President Putin declared war against Ukraine on Thursday morning. The Russian army has dropped several bombs on different parts of the Ukrainian cities, killing 40 people, as per Ukraine's President. The Western powers have strongly condemned Russia's actions and have stated that they will support Ukraine in this conflict, but will not intercede militarily themselves.

Image: Twitter/@Anne_boonchuy