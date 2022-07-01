In Ukraine, Top Leaders Sign Joint Declaration Supporting Country's EU Accession Amid War

Amid the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukrainian top officials signed a joint declaration on Friday to support the war-torn nation's bid to gain full membership of the European Union (EU). This comes days after the EU granted the candidacy status for the bloc's membership to Ukraine on June on June 23.

"Today, we are signing a joint statement, which is a signal of the unity of all branches of government and evidence of our determination to achieve the strategic goal of Ukraine, namely: full membership in the European Union," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian President further stated that signing this declaration should mean the same as signing the application for entry - on the fifth day of the war. He also outlined that Ukraine's path to membership must not take years or decades. "We have to cover this path quickly. To what extent it is possible is up to us," Zelenskyy remarked. He also stated that the country needs to do its part ideally to enable its allies in the EU to make another historic decision for full membership as soon as possible.

Ukrainian PM, Parliament speaker were among the signatories

According to media reports, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk were among the officials who signed the joint statement. It was signed amid the virtual presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who also addressed the Ukrainian Parliament on Friday. During her address, the EU chief asserted that Europe will make all possible efforts to help Ukraine win the war. She went on to say that European leaders will not rest until Ukraine prevail.

90% of Ukrainians want integration with European Union: Survey

Earlier on June 17, Von der Leyen stated that Ukraine has already implemented roughly 70 % of European rules, norms and standards. However, there is still more work to be done in the areas of the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption, and fundamental rights, she remarked. Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology suggested that as many as 90% of Ukrainians want integration with the European Union. On the other hand, at least 73% of Ukrainians stated that they want Kyiv to be a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Kyiv Independent reported.

Image: AP