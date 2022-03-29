Last Updated:

In Ukraine, Volunteer Centres, Makeshift Camps & Recaptured Lands Mark Day 34 | IN PICS

As the conflict entered its second month, the Ukrainian military announced that over 16000 Russian soldiers have died adding that it has recaptured some land.

Local residents pass by a damaged Russian tank in the town of Trostyanets. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian military announced that over 16000 Russian soldiers have died in the conflict. 

Two volunteers sit next to sandbags used for protection, at a Ukrainian volunteer centre in Mykolaiv. 

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovar. Destroying bridges has become a tactic to deter invaders. 

Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus in Mykolaiv. Nearly, 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced due to the Russian invasion. 

An icon is wrapped on a column of a building inside a Ukrainian volunteer centre in Mykolaiv.  'Stay strong' is written in Ukrainian colours of Blue and Yellow. 

90-year-old Sofia Boiko, her eyes fearful from under a blue plaid shawl arrives at the Ukrainian Red Cross centre in Mykolaiv. 

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to bury two of their kind at the Lychakiv Cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine. Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov and soldier Roman Valkov were both killed in action. 

54-year-old Mykolaivna Shankarukina kisses her son from inside a bus as she is leaving the Ukrainian Red Cross centre in Mykolaiv. 

A man rides a bicycle backdropped by a statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv. The statue is in the process of being covered by sandbags to protect it from potential shelling. 

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast. On Tuesday, Kyiv announced that its troops have recaptured Sutmy from the Russians. 

