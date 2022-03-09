The street where the Russian Embassy is located in Washington, DC, has been renamed by protestors after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, media agency Nexta reported. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in the United States received a list of political figures who were assassinated or attempted to be killed by the Kremlin.

Outside the embassy gates, a list has been posted with the names of 13 famous figures who were outspoken opponents of the Russian government and Putin. Famous Russian journalists, politicians, and activists are among those on the list. The list also honours the countless others who have been murdered or sought to be murdered by Moscow. The list further says, "We have not forgotten. We are still watching."

A list of political figures killed or attempted to be killed by the #Kremlin was brought to the #Russian embassy in #Washington.



The protesters also "renamed" the street on which the embassy is located after @ZelenskyyUa. pic.twitter.com/GVUDeHkwT2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 9, 2022

It is worth noting that, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his whereabouts with the world on Instagram on Tuesday, saying he was not hiding and was not afraid of anyone. "I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this Patriotic War of ours," he penned.

Russia-Ukraine War: Day 14

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine enters its 14th day, the Kremlin said that humanitarian corridors will be established in Kyiv, the capital, and four other key cities beginning at 10 am Moscow time. The UK Ministry of Defence, on the other hand, has accused the Kremlin of breaking its own ceasefire deal in the key port city of Mariupol for the third day in a row. With each passing day, Moscow's international isolation over the Ukraine conflict grows. The United States has recently announced a restriction on Russian oil imports.

According to the United Nations, more than two million people have been forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, making it one of the world's biggest refugee crises in recent years. Furthermore, Kyiv claims Moscow has lost roughly 12,000 troops so far, while the Kremlin claims only 500 have been killed in the last two weeks. There have been over 1,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine. Meanwhile, despite its objections, Ukraine has been requesting more warplanes. However, in a surprising announcement on Tuesday, it stated that it will not insist on joining NATO.

