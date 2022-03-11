In War With Russia, Zelenskkyy Exudes Hope That Ukraine Will Win; 'Can't Predict When'

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues on Day 16, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exuded hope on their victory, even though he said it was impossible to predict when. The Ukrainian President claimed that they had already reached a 'strategic turning point,' and were moving towards their 'goal, their victory'.

"We need time, patience, our wisdom, energy, we need to do our job to the best of our abilities," a state-owned media quoted Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying. The Ukrainian President also urged the international community to come together and increase sanction pressures on Russia. "Russia will receive such a global response that Russians themselves will need humanitarian corridors," he said.

Since February 24, besides the US, other western countries have imposed a slew of financial restrictions, including freezing the assets of Russia’s central bank, thereby limiting its ability to access its dollar reserves. The US and UK have also banned people and business enterprises from entering deals with Russia’s central bank, finance ministry and wealth fund. Efforts are underway to remove Russian banks Bank Otkritie, Bank Rossiya, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Sovcombank, VEB and VTB from the Swift messaging system, which enables the transfer of money across borders.

Putin says 'sanctions are an opportunity to boost economic sovereignty'

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has maintained a brave face, averring that sanctions were an 'opportunity'."Sanctions are a time of opportunity to strengthen your economic and technological sovereignty," Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by TpyxaNews.

Russia has warned the west that it was formulating a 'broad retaliation' to sanctions that would be rapid and felt in the most sensitive parts of the West's economy. In response to the sanctions, Russia has been sending regular warnings, while drawing up plans to seize the assets of the companies that have suspended their operations in the country.

Earlier, it had approved a list of 17 countries that had taken 'unfriendly actions' against it. The list includes the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, amongst others. It also mentions Ukraine and the European Union (EU), which has imposed its 'harshest package of sanctions ever implemented' against Moscow.

Image: AP