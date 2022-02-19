Inaction On Security Guarantees 'will Hurt World's Stability': Russian FM Lavrov To France

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday held a telephonic conversation as tensions between Moscow, Ukraine, EU, the West, and its allies worsened, prompting fears of a full-blown war. Amid the heightened tensions, the French foreign ministers and their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed Moscow’s proposed security guarantees.

The two sides discussed ensuring indivisible security for all based on a balance of interests, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release. Russian officials reminded that ignoring Moscow's security demands will come with repercussions to the stability in Europe and elsewhere. He urged France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all EU nations must comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security”.

"Ignoring Russia's legitimate rights in this area adversely affects the stability not only on the European continent, but also in the world," Russia Foreign Ministry cited Sergei Lavrov’s statement.

French foreign ministry office meanwhile labelled Russia’s aggressive moves, its actions and words as “out of step.”

Inaction on Russia's security guarantees will 'hurt the stability of the world': Lavrov

During the telephonic dialogue with his French counterparts, Lavrov stressed on the legitimate rights of Russia, as he pressed for security guarantees. The inaction, he said, would not only hurt the stability of the European continent but also “of the world as a whole.” Lavrov cited “lack of any progress” in the negotiations related to the intra-Ukrainian conflict, and blamed the "stubborn unwillingness of the Kyiv authorities to fully comply with the Minsk agreements.”Russian minister lambasted Kyiv for military build up on the line of contact in the Donbas region and carrying out armed provocations on the frontier.

Ceasefire violations along line of contact 'highly concerning': Le Drian

Commenting on the situation in Donbas and at Ukraine’s borders with the Foreign ministers of France, French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that ceasefire violations along the line of contact “is highly concerning”. “We condemn the use of heavy weaponry and indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, which constitute a clear violation of the Minsk agreements,” he said.

The Minsk deal named after the Belarusian capital was brokered by France and Germany, between Moscow, Ukraine, twice in September 2014 and February 2015 and sought to end the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier stressed that the 2015 Minsk Agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is a blueprint for a breakthrough in the Ukraine Russia conflict and can draft a ‘path to peace’.

In a joint statement by Jean-Yves Le Drian and Annalena Baerbock, Foreign ministers of France and Germany earlier expressed concerns at the deteriorating situation, as leaders of the self-proclaimed “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk prompted an immediate evacuation in Donbas in anticipation of a possible Ukrainian attack. “We are concerned that staged incidents could be misused as a pretext for possible military escalation,” said the French and German foreign ministers.