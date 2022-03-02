India Abstains From Voting Against Russia At UNGA, Backs Call For Immediate Ceasefire

As the 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted on the resolution titled "aggression against Ukraine" after hearing 120 speeches, 141 were in favour of the resolution that strongly deplores the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seeks an end to it. However, India and 34 other members refrained from voting. After India abstained from voting at UNGA, Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti addressed the Assembly, demanding safety and security of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. He thanked the neighbouring countries to Ukraine for helping Indians in the evacuation process. Tirumurti further informed on India's stand on the war, stating 'differences can only be resolved through dialogues and diplomacy.'

Addressing the UNGA, TS Tirumurti said, "India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. An Indian national was tragically killed at Kharkiv yesterday due to the ongoing hostilities. We express our deepest condolences to his family and to that of each and every innocent civilian who has lost his or her life in this conflict. We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv and the other cities in the conflict zones. Many members staged share this concern. We have reiterated this demand to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This remains our foremost priority."

"Ensuring the well being and safety of our citizens is the basic duty of every government. We have therefore instituted special flights to bring Indians back home from conflict zones. My Government has deployed senior ministers and special envoys in countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate evacuation. We thank all the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for opening their borders and extending all facilities to our embassies at this time," he added.

'Differences can only be resolved through dialogues & diplomacy': India at UNGA

Speaking on the humanitarian assistance provided by India to Ukraine, TS Tirumurti further said, "India has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, this includes medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. We are sending more such tranches in the coming days. India supports the International community's call for an immediate ceasefire. We also support safe humanitarian access to conflict zones."

Explaining the reason behind the abstention from voting, he stated, "We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be resolved through dialogues and diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussion with World leaders including the Russian Federation and Ukraine. He underscored the urgent imperative for humanitarian access and moment of stranded civilians. We, therefore, sincerely hope that the second round of talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will lead to a positive outcome. India urges that all members staged demonstrate their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, the International Law and the respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. Keeping in view the totality of the evolving situation, India decided to abstain."