India Abstains From Voting At UNGA Emergency Special Session On Russia-Ukraine War

The United Nations Security Council, on Sunday, has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 28, Monday. The vote sought to authorise an emergency meeting on the ongoing crisis gained the support of 11 countries while Russia, China, India and the United Arab Emirates have abstained from voting on the resolution. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid said that he will preside over the 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

"I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 February 2022 starting 10 am (local time)," he tweeted.

Following the decision taken in the Security Council, I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 Feb 2022 starting 10 am. pic.twitter.com/QEGRIx4yo8 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 27, 2022

"The Secretary-General of the United Nations presents his compliments to the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations and has the honour to inform that the Security Council today requested the convening of an emergency special session of the General Assembly," UNGA President said in a statement. "In accordance with rule 10 of the rules of procedure of the General Assembly, the Secretary-General hereby informs the Permanent Representatives that the eleventh emergency special session will convene at United Nations Headquarters, New York, on Monday, 28 February 2022, at 10 a.m," added the statement.

Indian abstained from voting

Meanwhile, India has maintained its earlier position and abstained from voting on a resolution to call for a special emergency session. Earlier on Friday, it had abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with China and the UAE. "It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

However, the Indian representative welcomed the decision of Russian and Ukrainian diplomats to hold a meeting in Belarus to stop the ongoing war.

While speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting, the United States ambassador at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Linda Thomas-Greenfield has slammed Russia for choosing the path of war and said Russia propagates lies about Ukraine's conduct. Meanwhile, Dame Barbara Woodward, UK Ambassador to the United Nations, voted in favour of convening an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia accuses UNSC of playing a biased role

On the other hand, replying to the critics, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that the UNSC failed to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. "We did not see even a hint at an attempt to reach a constructive solution at the council and yet two days ago, we blocked a draft specifically for the reason that it was both, one-sided and unbalanced. We have not seen a new initiative since then," Nebenzya said. "The Russian Army does not threaten civilians in Ukraine, they're not shelling civilian infrastructure. A threat to civilians is now posed by Ukrainian nationalists who have effectively seized hostages to use as a human shield," he added.

With inputs from ANI

Image: UN Photo/Evan Schneider