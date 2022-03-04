India Abstains In UNHRC Vote On Establishing Commission Of Inquiry On Russia-Ukraine War

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters day 9, India on Friday abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council that has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela. India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last week.

"The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine", the Council tweeted.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP captured by Russia

On the ninth day of ongoing invasion, the Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant after a fierce battle earlier. As per Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6:20 AM (Ukraine Time). The agency further informed that the ZNPP power units remain intact, unit 1's reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit.

The Russian forces have already captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson while attacks on Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others are continuing, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

AS the situation of Ukraine under the Russian invasion continue to worsen with each passing day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that there is an urgent need of strengthening the forces. In a statement, Zelenskyy noted that strengthening of the air force and military aircraft was needed specifically to allow Ukraine to defend itself against the Russians.

"Ukraine is losing many people due to the Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure", the Ukrainian President was quoted as saying.

