'India Among Nations That Will Decide Fate': Ukrainian MP Urges To Reconsider Russia Ties

Amid Russia's invasion, Ukraine's MP highlighted how India will be one of the countries deciding 'the fate of the century'. In a statement, Sviatoslav Yurash thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite his good relations with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. He also thanked him for the humanitarian steps being made by PM Modi and the Government of India in Ukraine.

"As far as India-Russia is concerned, you have a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership, I think that needs to be reconsidered in light of not just Ukraine but all misdeeds that Putin's regime has been doing for last 20 yrs," he said in a statement, adding that India would be the 'right one' to punish.

India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last week. Recently, India also abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council that decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

PM Modi talks to Zelenskyy, Putin

Despite abstaining from voting, India has done its best to convince the two countries to stop the war and resort to dialogue. On March 7, PM Modi had a conversation on a call with President Putin. During the call- the third since the war-the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

On the same day, PM Modi was called by President Zelenskyy. In the call that lasted for over 35 minutes, as per sources, PM Modi, expressing deep concern over the conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, reiterated the demand for an immediate cessation of violence. He affirmed that India has always stood for the peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the parties.