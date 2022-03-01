Amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Ukraine, the Indian Embassy has advised its nationals to leave Kyiv urgently today. Issuing a fresh advisory to its nationals on March 1, the embassy advised all Indian citizens, including students to leave the capital city by trains or "through any other means available."

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv



Russia launches "vacuum bomb" against Ukraine

The advisory comes shortly after reports of Russia using 'vacuum bombs' against Ukraine surfaced on Monday. Despite being banned in Geneva Convention, the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of her country.

Ukrainian media reports have also posted a video allegedly showing the Russian army dropping the lethal bomb.

The Defence Ministry of Ukraine also informed that Russian occupation forces are using tactics to destroy infrastructure and launch missile and bomb strikes on settlements, disregarding international humanitarian law.

The Ministry also informed that Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in the vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. "The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties," he said.

Meanwhile in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the efforts to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine. Leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people are evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from today.

Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east.

Satellite images showed a vast military column amassing just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where residents are braced for a Russian assault. The Russian army told them they could "freely leave" on one highway going south as it hinted of attacks on civilian areas.

Russian forces continued aggression as they launched a heavy bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The assault in the region overshadowed the first direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials since President Vladimir Putin ordered the military operations. Video footage shared on social media also revealed Kharkiv’s high-rise apartment blocks being hit by heavy shelling. According to ground reports, Moscow also launched a rocket attack on the Kherson airport.