India At Essence Of The Forming Of A Multipolar World, Says Russian Foreign Minister

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, said India not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world. The Russian leader's statement comes ahead of the conclusion of India's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 31. Lavrov said India has added value to the Council with its stance on global and regional issues.

Answering questions at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow on December 7, the Russian Foreign Minister called India one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth and said India has vast diplomatic experience.

"I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country. New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region," said Lavrov, reported ANI

Lavrov further said New Delhi is an active member of the United Nations and other multilateral regional platforms within the Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"India is part of a range of integration structures in South Asia within SCO & it takes an active role in United Nations. India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world as one of its most important poles," Lavrov said, reported ANI.

Russia-India relations

Lavrov's comments will only help bolster Russia-India relations. India and Russia have had close ties since the Soviet era, ties which have even weathered the Ukraine war storm which has seen must of the western world treat Vladimir Putin's nation as a global pariah.

On Ukraine, Indian PM Narendra Modi had called for an early cessation of hostilities and dwelt on the need for dialogue and diplomacy. Speaking on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he had said that this is not an era of war and dialogue was the only way forward.

India at UNSC

India has received support for a permanent seat in the UN body from the US, UK, France, and Russia among the 5 permanent members of the fifteen-nation Council.

Previously, UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Wooward said, "We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council," reported ANI.

"France's position is constant and well known. We want the Council to be more representative of today's world, in a way that further strengthens its authority and effectiveness," said the Permanent Representative of France to the UN while addressing the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the 'Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council', ANI reported.