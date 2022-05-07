India At UN Raises Concern Over Situation In Ukraine, Calls For Cessation Of Hostilities

Remarking on the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to UN, stated that India remains 'deeply concerned' over the worsening situation in Ukraine. Mathur, during his address at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, reiterated the plea for an immediate cessation of violence and stoppage of hostilities between the warring nations.

In his address at the UNSC, Pratik Mathur stated that no resolution can be reached by "shedding blood at the cost of innocent lives." He also highlighted that India, from the very beginning, has stressed that Russia and Ukraine need to choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue to end the conflict. Furthermore, Mathur stated that India has "strongly condemned" the slayings of civilians in Bucha and has supported the call for a fair probe into the incident. Mathur further emphasized that India supports all efforts that have been made to reduce the suffering of people in Ukraine.

India lauds efforts of United Nations in evacuating civilians from Mariupol

India at the UN welcomed the visit of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to both the warring countries, where he met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the latter's Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Pratik Mathur lauded the efforts of the United Nations in evacuating people from Mariupol and exuded hope that they will work to evacuate people from other parts of the country as well. He underscored that their immediate priority must remain to evacuate civilians from areas where intense fighting is being witnessed. Mathur said, "The global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states." It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 70 days and it has led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation.

