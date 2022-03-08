India At UNSC Asserts Humanitarian Action Shouldn't Be Politicised Amid Russia-Ukraine War

India on Monday raised concern about the worsening situation in Kyiv and stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously. Speaking at the UN Security Council, India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti informed that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. He also went on to say that the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserve immediate and urgent attention.

“Allow me to underscore that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. These should not be politicised," India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said.

"As per the UN's own estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days. This has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously," he added.

In the UN Security Council meeting today on humanitarian situation in #Ukraine️, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b9i418kAp5 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 7, 2022

India reiterates demand for ‘safe and uninterrupted’ corridor for civilians

Further, Tirumurti said that India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities. He reiterated the urgent demand for the safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians, including Indian nationals remaining in Ukraine. Tirumurti informed the UNSC that India has managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned that despite our repeated urgings to both sides, the safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialize," he said.

Tirumurti even informed that India has also assisted nationals from other countries in their return to their respective nations. India will remain open to doing so in the coming days, the Indian envoy stated, adding that more than 80 evacuation flights have been crisscrossing the skies to bring them home. Tirumurti further emphasised on the joint launch of the Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan by the Secretary-General on Ukraine.

(Image: PTI/AP)