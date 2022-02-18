India At UNSC Calls For 'quiet And Constructive' Diplomacy Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Even as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, India at UNSC asserted that "quiet and constructive" diplomacy was needed and any steps that escalate tensions need to be averted for ensuring international peace and security. Speaking at UN Security Council on Minsk-II Agreements, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti emphasized that the issue can be resolved only through diplomatic dialogue. Tirumurti asserted that India welcomes the efforts that are being taken for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which includes through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format.

"Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour," TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC.

In his address, TS Tirumurti highlighted that the Minsk Agreements provides the basis for a "negotiated and peaceful" settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine. He urged all the parties to continue the dialogue through diplomatic channels and keep making efforts towards the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti underscored that India's interest is in finding a solution that would help in immediate de-escalation of tensions and would lead to long-term peace and stability in the region.

"India's interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace, stability in the region & beyond," India at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine," TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC.

Expressing concern for the Indian nationals in Ukraine, TS Tirumurti informed that over 20,000 Indian students and nationals live in Ukraine, its border areas, according to ANI. He asserted that the well being of Indian nationals is of "priority" to them. Furthermore, he welcomed the meetings of political advisors of Normandy format countries in Paris and Berlin, unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire and reaffirmation of Minsk agreements.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated over troops build-up near Kyiv's international border. The United States and Ukraine have alleged Russia of planning to invade Ukraine. However, the claims have been denied by Russia and mentioned that they have no plan of attacking any country. The conflict between Ukraine's government and the breakaway of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Donbas has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements were introduced in a bid to find a diplomatic solution, however, the agreement is not being observed.

