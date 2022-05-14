India At UNSC Outlines Significance Of Biological & Toxin Weapons Convention

As the Russia-Ukraine war persists unabated, India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, May 13, emphasised the significance of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention. Speaking at a UNSC briefing on Ukraine, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra, stated that they believe that any matter pertaining to the obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) should be addressed. India at UNSC maintained that they continue to remain deeply concerned regarding the worsening crisis in Ukraine.

"India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTW) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction," R Ravindra said during the UNSC briefing.

India further noted that the country support full implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention "in the letter and spirit." R Ravindra stated that India has been underscoring the requirement for negotiation of a comprehensive and legally binding protocol, which allows effective and non-discriminatory verification to bolster the implementation of BTWC by states parties.

India further reiterated its call for the cessation of hostilities between the two nations and choosing the path of dialogue and diplomacy for addressing the situation. R Ravindra highlighted the importance of efforts that need to be made in order to tp respect the principles of the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty as well as the territorial integrity of member states.

"We also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and coopertion between the parties concerned," R Ravindra said at the UNSC briefing.

#IndiainUNSC



In the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in #Ukraine, Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative made the following statement ⤵️@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/K25PARZpey — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) May 13, 2022

India calls for dialogue and diplomacy

Earlier on May 12, India stressed that no solution can be achieved by shedding blood and at the cost of human lives. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine's humanitarian situation, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra reiterated the country's stance that calls for peace and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Ravindra stated that humanitarian actions need to be taken by following the principle of humanitarian assistance and emphasised that these efforts should not be "politicised". R Ravindra said that the military offensive in Ukraine has been severely impacting the 7.5 million children in the war-torn nation.

#IndiainUNSC



In the UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in #Ukraine, Ambassador R. Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative made the following statement ⤵️@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/6hmnHT9X6z — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) May 12, 2022

Image: AP