Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India on Thursday, 12 May, stressed that no solution can be achieved by shedding blood and at the cost of human lives. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine's humanitarian situation, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra, reiterated India's stance that calls for peace and the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Ravindra stated that humanitarian actions need to be taken by following the principle of humanitarian assistance and emphasised that these efforts should not be "politicised".

"Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue & diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of human lives, especially those of women and children," R Ravindra said at UNSC.

Highlighting India's efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, R Ravindra said India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, which include medicines and essential items. India supports calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver humanitarian and medical supplies through humanitarian corridors, he stated, adding that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to food security challenges. India further expressed concern over energy security as well.

India raises concern over effect of conflict on children

Expressing concern over the impact of armed conflict on children, R Ravindra said that the military offensive in Ukraine has been severely affecting the 7.5 million children in the war-torn nation. He emphasised that kids are the most vulnerable to suffering and require additional protection and care. India at UNSC called for children to get access to education and called it the primary responsibility of the country's government and the international community. Asserting that educational institutions have been damaged due to the military action in Ukraine, India urged the international community to support Ukraine in protecting schools and other learning centres.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN further noted that war has forced over 5 million people to leave their homes and move to neighbouring countries and has internally displaced more than 7.1 million people in Ukraine, particularly children and women. R Ravindra appreciated the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for being welcoming to the refugees and added that India has always treated refugees with dignity and taken care of their needs.Moreover, India, while appreciating the Ukraine government's relaxation for the academic year of medical students, noted that the situation in Ukraine impacted foreign students, including those from India.

Image: AP/ANI