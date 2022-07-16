India At UNSC Reiterates Its Deep Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine Amid War

As the war in Ukraine has entered its fifth month, India at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Friday reiterated that it remained "deeply concerned" over the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. Speaking at the Arria-Formula meeting, Indian Permanent Representative Pratik Mathur highlighted that amid the conflict, which deteriorated progressively, countless human lives and property have been lost while innumerable others are at stake. "India remains deeply concerned over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives & countless mysteries for people, particularly for women, children & the elderly," Mathur said.

Mathur, on behalf of New Delhi, also advocated for a peaceful negotiation to immediately cease the ongoing violence. He further noted that the battle has impacted millions. He stressed that thousands became homeless and were forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries ever since the conflict began. "We believe no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives. We are consistently calling for a complete cessation of all hostilities & advocating the part of dialogue & diplomacy," Counsellor Mathur stressed.

He further reaffirmed India's support of all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict including through talks between Ukraine and Russian Federation. "It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations & outside towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict," the Indian representative at the UN said. Notably, Mathur stood by India's stance and refrained from deploring the war, and stressed the far-reaching humanitarian problems that are triggered by the nearly 150-day running conflict.

Russia says Ukrainian refugees 'simply lost' in Europe

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Russia's war in Ukraine has displaced at least 9,173,153 people. Some 5,827,823 out of the total have travelled to European Union nations since the war began on February 24. Noting the exodus emerging from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Friday claimed that the Ukrainian refugees are "simply lost" in Europe.

As reported by Tass News agency, she added, the refugees will face an "unenviable fate" at a time when life has started to get better in Russia-occupied regions. She further claimed that the regions under Moscow's control have started "improving" in terms of infrastructure for the first time in three decades. She went on to slam Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allowing citizens to live a deplorable life of dependence on being unable to find a source of living in Europe.

