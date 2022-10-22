India At UNSC Reiterates Stance On Ukraine Conflict, Avers Priority Is To Provide Aid

India on Friday at the United Nations Security Council said that its stance on the Ukraine war will remain focused on the needs of the people. Further, India continued to help countries impacted by a rise in the price of food, gasoline, as well as fertilizer. During the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, the Deputy Permanent Representative at UNSC, ambassador R Ravindra said, “India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric.”

Ravindra also added, “We're providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, fuel and of fertilizers which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict," ANI reported.

Additionally, India had earlier expressed the hope that the demand for humanitarian aid will continue to receive a favorable response from the international community. India has also sent humanitarian relief shipments to Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention that this humanitarian help and support was in line with the Indian government's human-centric approach.

'India has repeatedly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict'

Meanwhile, in the month of September, at a UNSC briefing on "the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promote Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation", the nation's Permanent Representative to the UN stated that India would continue to take a human-centric approach to the crisis in Ukraine.

The path of the Ukraine conflict is a subject of grave worry for the international community, said India's first female permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, during the Council meeting. Ruchira Kamboj continued, “India has repeatedly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict and the need to resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as it is a matter of extreme concern for the International community,” as per media reports.

In addition, Kamboj said that as a result of rising prices for food, gasoline, and fertilizer due to the protracted conflict, India has been supporting some of its neighbours in the global South economically and sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The UN representative further emphasized during the session that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India takes a human-centric approach during his conversation with President Putin outside the SCO conference in Tashkent.

According to Kamboj, the conflict in Ukraine has caused numerous deaths, and suffering for people, notably women, children, and the elderly, and millions of people have become homeless and sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

