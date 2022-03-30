India At UNSC Renews Call For Unhindered Humanitarian Access To Conflict Areas In Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second month, India on Tuesday reiterated its call for unhindered humanitarian access to areas of severe conflict in Ukraine. Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating war that has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, India's permanent ambassador to the UN Security Council (UNSC), TS Tirumurti stated that there is an urgent need to address the needs of the affected population in the embattled ex-Soviet nation. The Indian envoy also underscored the role of UN agencies to reinforce efforts to mitigate further deterioration of the humanitarian situation amid the ongoing detrimental war.

"India remains deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which continues to deteriorate since the beginning of the hostilities. We reiterate our call for unimpeded humanitarian access to areas of armed conflict in Ukraine," Tirumurti said at the UNSC briefing on the humanitarian situation and armed conflict in Ukraine.

"In this regard, the initiatives of UN, and its agencies like OCHA and WFP have reinforced ongoing efforts. We also note the decision by the EU countries who have agreed to a permit-free transit of humanitarian carriers to Ukraine," he added.

During his address, ambassador Tirumurti called on the international community to continue to "respond positively" to the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine. He added, it must include generous support to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan on Ukraine. He reminded the participating nations that humanitarian actions "are always guided by principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence." These guidelines are embedded in the heart of the UN's Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance. These should not be politicised," he added.

India to send more humanitarian supplies to Ukraine

The envoy further underlined the colossal impact of the all-out Russian war on the global economy, particularly on many developing nations. The burgeoning conflict has evidently led to major bottlenecks in supply chain management, fuel and energy prices, food and commodity prices. Noting a list of manifold crises, Tirumurti called for an immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine. Emphasising the need for involved parties to engage in "purposeful" ongoing talks he added, "We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine. Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), on several occasions, has reiterated this and emphasized that there is no other option but the path of dialogue and diplomacy." Moreover, he stressed that "the global order is anchored in international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states" and expressed hope for negotiating parties to reach a solution based on collective interest.

In the UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in #Ukraine️, I made the following statement: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2ybCpG97qP — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 29, 2022

In the wake of the spiralling economic crisis, India has sent at least 90 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours. The package included medicines, essential relief material for refugees huddled in camps in adjacent countries of Ukraine. In the coming days, New Delhi will again send more supplies of essential medicines, the ambassador informed.

(Image: @IndiaatUN,NY/Twitter)