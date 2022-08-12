India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed concern over the reports of shelling near the nuclear storage facility of Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, Indian Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ruchira Kamboj stated that such strikes endangered the safety and security of nuclear facilities. She further called for "mutual restraint" between all parties involved in the over six-month-long-running conflict, without specifying Russia or Ukraine.

"Indian also continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict," Ruchira Kamboj said in her statement to the council on Thursday.

India carefully following nuclear-related developments in the Russia-Ukraine war

Kamboj stated that India is "carefully following" threats to potential nuclear spill-off that pose a grave danger to mankind. "We continue to carefully follow developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear power reactors and facilities." She further added, that India also attached high priority to ensuring that the safety of such facilities is maintained to avert nuclear accidents that have severe consequences for public health and the environment. Speaking on behalf of New Delhi, she stressed that India accorded high priority to the discharge by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for safeguarding and monitoring activities.

The Permanent Representative reiterated India's stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that New Delhi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to end the worst-in-a-decade violence immediately. "We have called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict," she stated.

Russia shells Zaporizhzhia NPP, raising alarm over potential nuclear disaster

Reports of unabated shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia have raised alarm among top brass global leaders. On Thursday, at least 10 strikes were recorded in close proximity to the NPP, which UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said could "lead to great disaster." Meanwhile, the US also condemned the attack, saying that "fighting near the nuclear plant was dangerous and irresponsible."

It is pertinent to mention that Russian forces occupied Zaporizhzhia in the early days of the war that began on February 24. According to the chief of Ukraine's nuclear power plant Energoatom, Petro Kotin, the Russian troops have converted the plant into their military base, even though the Ukrainian technicians operate it. With the war extended beyond 160 days, both sides blamed each other for targetting the NPP. Over the weekend, two workers were moved to the hospital after sustaining shrapnel injuries also three radiation sensors were damaged in repeated strikes.

(Image: ANI/AP)