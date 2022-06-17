India has raised concerns over the “multi-dimensional challenges” that Haiti faces in the backdrop of persistent natural calamities and unprecedented political turmoil. On Thursday, Indian Counsellor Pratik Mathur said that the patience of Haitians has been tested time and again but reiterated his belief that they had the “resilience to overcome all the challenges.”

It is pertinent to note that Haiti, located southeast of the US, plunged into crisis after the country’s President Jovenel Moïse was killed and his wife Martine Moïse wounded in a well-coordinated attack at their residence last July.

“Recovery from the multidimensional challenges in Haiti has not been easy. The political and security situation, in the last four months, has continued to remain precarious,” Mathur told UNSC on the situation in Haiti.

“The political and security situation over the past four months has continued to remain precarious. The Haitian political stakeholders are yet to reach any agreement on the transition, restoration of functioning institutions and holding of elections,” added Mathur.

According to Mathur, the current law and order situation in Haiti remains one of the main obstructions to its progress. “The persisting gang-related violence and kidnappings, including in capital Port of Prince have further contributed to the prevailing sense of insecurity,” he said. The Indian diplomat also highlighted that the "dire situation in Haiti” has been exacerbated by economic stagnation.

India has constantly supported Haiti: Mathur

He said, “India has been a major troop-contributing country to UN Peace Keeping Operations in Haiti and has also contributed three formed police units to UN stabilisation missions in the country, all of which were operational till 2017. India has also been assisting the Caribbean state in times of need, including during the 2010 earthquake when it made rehabilitation efforts.”

Mathur, meanwhile, also emphasised that New Delhi extended emergency financial aid of US$2.5 million in aftermath of hurricane Mathew in October 2016 and more recently provided life-saving medicines during the COVID pandemic. In his concluding lines, he reiterated that “We have full confidence that Haitians have strength and resilience to overcome challenges that their country faces”.

