'India Can Play Mediator Between Moscow And Kyiv,' Says Russia's FM Lavrov In Delhi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that India can mediate between Moscow and Kyiv as the peace talks between the two countries have so far failed to come up with solutions to end the war. Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, apart from his visits to China and Turkey.

Responding to a question by ANI on the possibility of India becoming a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, he said, "India is an important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of the problem...If India is with its position of a just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process."

On the first day of his visit, Lavrov met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the national capital. The Russian Foreign Minister said that 'no pressure' will affect the ties between India and Russia. Lavrov, in response to a question pertaining to US pressure on India as Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, said that Joe Biden-led country was forcing others to 'follow their politics'.

Lavrov hails India's stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier in the day, he also lauded the bilateral relations between India and Russia and stated that he believed that India's foreign policies are framed based on "real, legitimate national interests."

"These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way," he stated.

Lavrov stated that his President, Vladimir Putin, has sent his best regards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the development of strategic partnerships has always been Moscow's top priority. The Russian Foreign Minister's visit comes days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11.